EEOC Looks To End Decades-Old Bias Case With NY Union

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is ready to close a nearly 50-year-old bias suit alleging a New York trade union and an apprenticeship program excluded Black and Hispanic workers, telling a federal judge that the diversity of the organizations' membership and leadership had improved. In its memorandum Thursday, the EEOC asked for the approval of a new consent decree with Local 580 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, and Ornamental Ironworkers; the Joint Apprentice-Journeymen Educational Fund of the Architectural Ornamental Iron Workers Local 580; and Allied Building Metal Industries. "The transformation in the composition of the union's membership and...

