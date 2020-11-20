High Court To Hear Case On Tribal Police Power

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up the federal government's bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that approved the suppression of evidence that a Crow tribal police officer obtained during a 2016 traffic stop. The Crow Tribe, the National Congress of American Indians and other tribes supported the federal bid, which challenged the March 2019 circuit finding that former highway safety officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe of Montana lacked authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian subsequently arrested by county law enforcement and indicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges....

