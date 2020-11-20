DC Circ. Backs NLRB On Tire Co.'s Failure To Bargain

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts tire business violated federal labor law when it didn't notify or bargain with a union before contracting out bargaining unit work and implementing and terminating a bonus program, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday, upholding a National Labor Relations Board decision from last year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the appeals court said there was "substantial evidence" to support the NLRB's conclusion that Bob's Tire Co. Inc. was required to bargain with a United Food and Commercial Workers local that represented its workers before subcontracting jobs to employees of a staffing company. The panel said the workers who came on...

