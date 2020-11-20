Contractor's Name Change Can't Undo $717M Army Award

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- U.S. Army contractor DynCorp lost its challenge over an intelligence logistics task order valued at over $700 million when the U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected its argument that the winning bidder didn't exist when the award was announced. As the GAO explained in a decision released Friday, the winner of the intelligence logistics order, CACI Technologies LLC, formerly CACI Technologies Inc., became a limited liability corporation at the end of 2017 and registered its name change with the U.S. Department of Defense in 2018. However, its name change was not approved by the Defense Contract Management Agency until April 2020....

