Debt Relief Co. Sued By Feds For Telemarketing, False Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois company that purported to provide debt relief and credit repair services baselessly told customers it could lower or eliminate their student loan payments and charged disproportionately high fees for the work, according to a suit filed Friday by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. The agency claims the now-defunct FDATR Inc. and its former owners, Dean Tucci and Kenneth Wayne Halverson, engaged in abusive telemarketing from 2011 until at least April 2019, through telemarketing sales agents who told consumers it could help them become debt-free and result in lower or forgiven student-loan payments. FDATR would charge customers an initial...

