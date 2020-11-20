Conagra Says Buyer Is Playing 'Games' With Label Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Conagra Brands Inc. on Friday slammed a bid by a buyer to amend her proposed class action alleging the company's cooking oils are not "pure and 100% natural" as advertised, saying the motion is "gamesmanship" and comes too late to save her claims. The company chastised named plaintiff Margaret Lee for waiting three years, and after the company's motion for summary judgment, to seek amendment, saying she had the opportunity to cure her pleading's deficiencies years ago but never took it. "Plaintiff last filed an amended complaint in July 2017," the company said in its response. "Only now, after Conagra has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS