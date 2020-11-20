FCC Tells Inmate Calling Services To Limit Fees, Be Candid

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission published an enforcement advisory reminding telecom providers of inmate calling services to abide by its rules, including following rate caps and complying with their "duty of candor" to the commission in their submitted reports. Specifically, the FCC on Thursday said that providers were "prohibited from charging more than the interim rate caps" that are currently in place for all interstate calls — or above 25 cents per minute. The commission also outlined the limits on the five "ancillary service charges" providers charge their customers, with the highest capped charge totaling just below $6. "Failure to comply with the commission's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS