Young Conaway Can't Get $232K In Fees For 'Self-Advocacy'

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday denied Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP's application for more than $232,000 in fees for getting one of its attorneys appointed to represent creditors in the Imerys Talc America Chapter 11, saying the firm was acting in its own interest. Comparing it to a mechanic recommending his own services over his competitors', U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein denied the firm's request for compensation for representing James Patton Jr. in his successful attempt to represent future personal injury claimants in Imerys' bankruptcy. "The services YCST rendered to Mr. Patton in the appointment process were not...

