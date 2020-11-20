Trump Slams Big Pharma In Rollout Of Drug Price Rules

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday announced two finalized policies aimed at fulfilling a campaign promise to cut drug prices, a move he expects will draw legal challenges from Big Pharma. In remarks at the White House, Trump outlined the two finalized rules, which would link Medicare reimbursement for some drugs to lower prices paid in other countries, and eliminate Anti-Kickback Statute immunity for drugmaker rebates. He initially announced the "most favored nation" model and drugmaker rebate policy proposal through executive orders in July. Trump also announced the ending of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Unapproved Drugs Initiative, which encouraged drugmakers...

