Do's & Don'ts For Policing Workers' Off-Duty Social Media Use

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 10:50 AM EST) -- With fierce debates and controversial content dominating social media feeds this chaotic year, employees' online activity can cause problems for businesses, even if workers are posting while off the clock. Some situations are still relatively straightforward to address — like when an employee shares a racist slur or threatens violence — but experts warn that the high-stakes political environment has sparked an unprecedented uptick in complaints about grayer incidents. "What we're seeing is clients coming to us and saying, 'We have an employee who is in favor of X candidate and posting about it, and it's making other employees uncomfortable,'" said...

