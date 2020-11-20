FTC Wants Bannon Forced To Talk About Cambridge Analytica

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is urging a D.C. district judge to force former top White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon to testify about his involvement in the harvesting of personal information from millions of unwitting Facebook users by his now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, asserting that Bannon has been dodging requests to appear at a hearing for more than a year. The FTC first issued a civil investigative demand to Bannon on Sept. 24, 2019, as part of the commission's wide-ranging probe into a data harvesting scandal dating back to 2014 that resulted in an app developer obtaining and providing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS