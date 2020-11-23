Romania Faces Sanctions In $356M Arbitral Award Fight

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has given Romania 14 days to comply with discovery or get hit with contempt sanctions starting at $25,000 per week in a dispute over a $356 million arbitral award won by Swedish investors. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Friday was not persuaded that Romania had already paid the award in full, and he granted the Swedish food industry investors, brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula, their request to sanction Romania over not complying with post-judgment discovery. If Romania fails to answer the discovery questions by the deadline, the sanctions will kick in and will double every four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS