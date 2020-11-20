One Aviation's $5M Ch. 11 Sale OK'd Despite Opposition

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Friday gave his nod to the roughly $5 million sale of aircraft builder One Aviation Corp.'s assets in a difficult Chapter 11 case that included prior failed attempts at a sale, and despite opposition from other potential buyers. In a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi rejected calls by two parties, which had submitted late bids to top AML Global Eclipse's $5.25 million offer for most of the company's assets and sought to postpone the hearing to finalize terms on their offers. One Aviation's attorney, Todd M. Schwartz of Paul Hastings LLP, urged the...

