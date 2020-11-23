Korean Steel Co. Says Commerce's Steel Duties 'Unsupported'

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- A Korean steel producer filed suit against the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday, disputing the department's calculation of a 27.28% anti-dumping duty on circular welded nonalloy steel pipe. The suit from circular welded nonalloy steel pipe, or CWP, producer and exporter Nexteel Co. in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeks to challenge Commerce's review of anti-dumping duties on a variety of imports that had been initiated in early 2019. Nexteel took issue with multiple determinations in the final results of Commerce's review, including a finding that the firm's input costs were part of a "particular market situation," when a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS