US Sawblade Makers Challenge 0% Tariffs On Chinese Cos.

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- A consortium of domestic manufacturers has lodged a complaint over revised dumping margins on some diamond sawblades from China, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce skewed its calculations by comparing the companies to Mexican producers. The Diamond Sawblades Manufacturers' Coalition complaint Friday came two weeks after the International Trade Administration published the final results of its ninth administrative review of the dumping margins on diamond sawblades and parts from China. The review found that Commerce's mandatory respondent, Chengdu Huifeng New Material Technology Co. Ltd., and six other companies were not liable for anti-dumping duties. "Commerce's decision to rely on Mexican, rather...

