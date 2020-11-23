Instagram Says Nobody Will Confuse 'Reels' For 'Reelz'

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. and Instagram Inc. are pushing back on a trademark lawsuit filed by the owner of the cable network Reelz over a new Instagram feature called "Reels," arguing that consumers aren't going to confuse two "drastically" different products. In a court filing Friday, Facebook urged a federal judge to reject an injunction requested by Hubbard Media Group LLC that would force Instagram to change the name of the new Reels feature. Facebook said the new offering — a platform aimed at competing with popular rival TikTok that lets Instagram users share short videos with music — is simply nothing like...

