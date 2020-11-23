Retailers Accuse Pharma Cos. Of Blocking Generic Bystolic

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Walgreens, Kroger and two other retail chains have filed an antitrust suit in New York federal court against a host of drugmakers including AbbVie and Allergan, accusing them of scheming to hold off generic forms of branded blood pressure drug Bystolic to jack up profits. Even though a cheaper version of the drug has long been available, potentially saving money for retailers and consumers, the generic won't be stocked on pharmacy shelves until September under anti-competitive deals among the pharmaceutical companies, the retailers claim in their suit filed on Friday. The complaint by Walgreen Co., the Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. and H-E-B...

