1st Circ. Backs Convictions For Pharma Inside Traders

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Friday upheld the insider trading convictions of two biotech employees, saying the pieces of evidence at trial "fit neatly together" to show the friends profited by trading stock based on nonpublic information. The court's opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, shot down attempts by former Akebia Therapeutics Inc. biostatistician Schultz "Jason" Chan and former Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. biostatistician Songjiang "Sam" Wang to secure the acquittals they couldn't get at trial and also slash a restitution order. While the jury lacked specific evidence showing the friends told each other to buy stock, the court said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS