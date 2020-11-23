CR England's $18.6M Wage Deal With Drivers Wins Approval

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- An $18.6 million deal between trucking company C.R. England Inc. and drivers alleging unpaid wages has earned a Utah federal judge's approval, overcoming objections from a driver who said the amount was too low. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer granted final approval of the class action settlement Friday, ruling that the payout for 12,802 class members was an appropriate end to the long-running case, and rejecting the objection for failing to show evidence that the settlement amount was incorrect. "In light of the risks, delay and costs associated with continued litigation, the settlement is not just adequate; it is well suited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS