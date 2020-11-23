Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IAnthus, Cannabis PE Firm Want Securities Suit Tossed

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and investor Gotham Green Partners have asked a New York federal court to toss claims brought by a shareholder over iAnthus' allegedly self-interested financing deals with Gotham Green.

In a Friday memorandum, iAnthus pushed back against shareholder Hi-Med LLC's suit, which alleged that former iAnthus CEO Hadley C. Ford took out a $100,000 loan from Gotham Green's managing partner Jason Adler after brokering a sweetheart deal that positioned the fund to take over iAnthus on favorable terms. iAnthus said Hi-Med's suit is devoid of facts suggesting that the defendants knowingly or recklessly misrepresented or...

