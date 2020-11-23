IAnthus, Cannabis PE Firm Want Securities Suit Tossed

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and investor Gotham Green Partners have asked a New York federal court to toss claims brought by a shareholder over iAnthus' allegedly self-interested financing deals with Gotham Green. In a Friday memorandum, iAnthus pushed back against shareholder Hi-Med LLC's suit, which alleged that former iAnthus CEO Hadley C. Ford took out a $100,000 loan from Gotham Green's managing partner Jason Adler after brokering a sweetheart deal that positioned the fund to take over iAnthus on favorable terms. iAnthus said Hi-Med's suit is devoid of facts suggesting that the defendants knowingly or recklessly misrepresented or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS