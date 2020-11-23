Uber, Lyft Can't Undo Calif. Court Order To Reclassify Drivers

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A California appeals court denied Uber's and Lyft's requests to reconsider its decision upholding an injunction that required the ride-hailing companies to classify their drivers as employees, rebuffing their argument that a recently approved ballot measure meant the ruling needed another look. The decision that a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeal's First Appellate District issued Friday leaves in place an October ruling from the appeals court that upheld a trial court injunction requiring the companies to classify their drivers as employees. The companies had argued that both the October ruling and the injunction should be reversed in light...

