Nationwide Prevails In Church's Fried Chicken Virus Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has freed a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. unit from having to provide COVID-19-related coverage to 15 Church's Fried Chicken restaurants in a proposed class action, finding that the policy's virus exclusion clearly bars coverage. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi on Friday granted Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Co's motion to dismiss Border Chicken AZ LLC's suit, ruling that the carrier is entitled to recover attorney fees and legal costs for the suit. Border Chicken owns 15 franchises of Church's Fried Chicken and one franchise of Little Caesars Pizza in Arizona and New Mexico. "The policy expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS