Investment Co. Owes Sotheby In $11M Disputed Painting Row

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 4:21 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Monday that an investment company had shared liability with an art dealer for the $10.75 million sale by Sotheby's of a painting purportedly by the Dutch painter Frans Hals, a deal that was later rescinded amid questions about the authenticity of the work. The judgment that tosses out the appeal by Fairlight Art Ventures LLP focused partly on the testimony at trial of the special purpose vehicle's beneficial owner, fine art investor David Kowitz. Evidence given by Kowitz during cross-examination "made it crystal clear" that art dealer Mark Weiss was authorized to bind Fairlight to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS