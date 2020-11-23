Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russia Gets Enforcement Of $50B In Awards Put On Hold

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has agreed that pausing litigation to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia is the best way to avoid a "litigation quagmire" that could arise if the Netherlands' highest court nixes the awards, even though those proceedings could last up to five more years.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell sided with Moscow in concluding that the best course of action was to keep the proceedings before her on hold as the Kremlin challenges a Dutch appeals court's February decision to reinstate the awards, which were issued to former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders...

