Pandemic Puts Lumber Giant Northwest Hardwood Into Ch. 11

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:04 AM EST) -- Private equity-owned Northwest Hardwoods Inc., the nation's largest hardwood lumber producer, retreated into Chapter 11 in Delaware early Monday, saying fallout from trade disputes with China and the blighting of markets by the COVID-19 pandemic had stunted its ability to service more than $420 million in secured debt. The company reported plans for a restructuring and refinancing after telegraphing its moves on Nov. 6 by announcing completion of a restructuring support agreement that would deleverage its balance sheet by some $270 million. Much of the company's debt is tied to its acquisition in 2014 by private equity Littlejohn & Co. LLC....

