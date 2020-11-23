Okla. Tribes, US Attys To Tackle Cold Native Murder Cases

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- Oklahoma U.S. attorneys and tribal leaders of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee nations have launched a pilot project to help crack cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, saying on Monday that the plan depends on collaboration between tribes and law enforcement. U.S. Attorneys Trent Shores and Brian Kuester joined with principal chiefs David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation in the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday to announce the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Program. The project is designed to bring together tribal governments and law...

