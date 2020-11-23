Investor Says Oil & Gas Co. Hid Losses To Boost Stock Value

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Berry Corp. and its top brass have been accused of masking financial failures and bluffing about the oil and gas company's potential from the date of its initial public offering, resulting in an 80% stock devaluation after a $19 million net loss for the third quarter of 2020. Berry shareholder Luis Torres filed a proposed class action Friday against the Texas company in Dallas federal court, claiming violations of federal securities laws. He says Berry and its directors repeatedly lied to investors, the public and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about the company's performance in an effort to inflate share...

