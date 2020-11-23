KPMG Partner Testifies 'Burning' Debt Bankrupted Client

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 7:06 PM GMT) -- British bed manufacturer Silentnight faced a "burning platform" of debt and pension liabilities in the year before it entered administration, a KPMG partner accused of helping a U.S. private equity firm force the company into insolvency told a London tribunal Monday. Restructuring adviser David Costley-Wood denied allegations from the Financial Reporting Council that he and KPMG supported a plan for HIG Capital to buy Silentnight's debt from lender Clydesdale Bank so it could engineer the company's insolvency when it chose, with the £100 million ($133 million) pension liabilities dumped onto the U.K.'s lifeboat fund. Giving evidence at the tribunal hearing, Costley-Wood denied...

