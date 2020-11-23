Guitar Center Hits Ch. 11 With Plan To Cut $800M In Debt

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:18 AM EST) -- Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Virginia with a plan in hand to slash roughly $800 million in debt, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's high existing debt load. Guitar Center Inc. and seven affiliates filed their petitions on Saturday, roughly a week after Guitar Center announced that it had reached a restructuring deal with key stakeholders and was prepping a Chapter 11 filing. The company told a bankruptcy judge Monday that it likely would have been able to avoid bankruptcy without the impact of the outbreak. "But for the economic devastation caused by...

