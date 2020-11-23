WGA Won't Get More Time To Fight Agencies' Injunction Bid

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- A California federal court has refused Writers Guild of America's bid to delay a hearing scheduled for next month on a Hollywood talent agency's request for an order to halt the guild's alleged boycott over a dispute about how agents are paid. In a one-page order Friday, the court denied an eight-week delay of the hearing, scheduled for Dec. 18. However, the order did grant the East and West divisions of the WGA a one week extension to file its opposition to the agencies' effort after the guild said the Black Friday deadline was not possible. The guild requested the delay...

