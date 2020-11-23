EPA Looks To Dodge Chesapeake Bay Pollution Suits

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is arguing states don't have standing to sue it for failing to enforce provisions of a pollution reduction agreement for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed because the relevant provisions are more road maps than hard rules. In a motion to dismiss the case brought against it by environmental groups and the governments of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., the agency told a D.C. court Friday that citizen suit provisions of the Clean Water Act don't allow it to be sued over its decision not to compel New York and Pennsylvania to submit new plans to reduce pollutants...

