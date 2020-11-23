Ex-Fugitive Accused Of Medicare Fraud Gets 3 Years

Law360, New York (November 23, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge sentenced the former co-owner of a medical equipment supplier to three years in prison Monday for health care fraud, after the accused was expelled from Haiti following 11 years on the lam. U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco handed down the term to Etienne Allonce, of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and ordered that he pay $4.4 million in restitution. Allonce, 56, has been in custody for over two years, so he's likely to be out of prison in a matter of months, though he probably will be deported. Allonce, who at one time was on the a federal list...

