DOJ Says Visa Pushing 'Infeasible' Merger Trial Timeline

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has blasted Visa and Plaid for pushing an "infeasible" timeline for a trial over their proposed $5.3 billion tie-up that is seven months sooner than the agency's preferred September start date. The Justice Department told a California federal judge on Friday that it needs the extra time to handle the "complex legal, factual, and economic questions" posed by Visa Inc.'s bid to allegedly head off a nascent competitive threat from an upstart challenger, and it accused the companies of attempting to deny the DOJ "a fair chance" at pursuing the merger challenge. The DOJ's effort to...

