End Of An Era As Calif.'s Pot Czar Leaves Post

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Lori Ajax, the first cannabis czar of California, is expected to resign Dec. 2 after more than four years as head of the Bureau of Cannabis Control, a momentous period for the industry as the most populous state transitioned from a medical cooperative model to an adult-use regime amid a nationwide shift in public opinion toward legalization. California cannabis attorneys said Ajax's accomplishments include the rollout of consumer safety protocols, a crackdown on the state's illicit market and her willingness to engage with the industry about developing comprehensive and sensible regulation. "It is extremely difficult to build an entire regulatory framework...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS