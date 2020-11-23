Comcast Gets Technician's Age Bias Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Monday that a former Comcast network technician must arbitrate an age bias suit claiming he was hit with bogus misconduct allegations and then fired, unswayed by his argument that he did not recall entering an arbitration pact with Comcast. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC's motion to send William Biermann's discrimination suit to arbitration, saying the company showed it held up its end of the agreement and that Biermann failed to opt out despite being notified by both snail mail and email about the contract in 2013. "The court concludes...

