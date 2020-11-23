NHTSA Eyes New Self-Driving Car Regulatory Framework

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has signaled that it may eventually adopt new safety standards for vehicles with automated driving systems, taking a big step that could boost development of passenger-carrying autonomous vehicles while ensuring that new technologies still undergo sharp scrutiny. The DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on Nov. 19, opening the door for automakers and artificial intelligence and technology developers to weigh in on how the agency should go about crafting a regulatory framework that addresses safety standards governing ADS performance. Such a framework would go beyond just spelling out ADS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS