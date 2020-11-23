AutoZone Pushes Hundreds Of Managers Out Of OT Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge granted AutoZone's request to boot nearly 500 current and former store managers from a lawsuit claiming the car parts and accessories company denied them overtime, saying those plaintiffs had missed the statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon said Friday that the managers had not shown equitable tolling was necessary to overcome the two-year statute of limitations for Fair Labor Standards Act claims. But the judge denied AutoZone Stores Inc.'s request to remove another 700 or so managers because of a three-year limit on willful violations, saying it was unclear if the company had willfully misclassified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS