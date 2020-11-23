Fenwick Guides Rocket Builder In $500M Fundraise

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Three-dimensional printing company Relativity Space said Monday it raised $500 million with help from Fenwick & West LLP, funds the company said would help it "build toward humanity's multiplanetary future." California-headquartered Relativity Space said it is the first company to 3D print a rocket and makes the world's largest 3D metal printers. The company is prepping for a rocket launch next year and will likely use the latest funds to further develop its 3D printing technologies, a launch vehicle and an aerospace factory, the announcement said. "We are on track to launch our first Terran 1 rocket to orbit next year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS