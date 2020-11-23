Honeywell Loses Bid To File Garrett Ch. 11 Plan Early

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Monday denied a request by Honeywell International and a pair of investment funds to file their own reorganization plan in auto parts maker Garrett Motion's Chapter 11 case, saying it's not yet time for such a move. At a remote hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles denied Honeywell, Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital's motion to cut short the time former Honeywell subsidiary Garrett Motion has the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan, noting the bid deadline for Garrett's proposed auction sale is two weeks away. "Why does this need to be decided today instead...

