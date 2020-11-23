Car Dealer Asks Full DC Circ. To Rehear 'Scapegoating' Row

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois Cadillac dealer has asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider a panel ruling that found the company violated labor law by firing two employees in retaliation for their unionizing, arguing the decision "irrevocably alters federal labor law" and conflicts with settled precedent. The petition filed Friday by Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville asked the full appeals court to take up the divided panel ruling from October that upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling. That decision found the company violated the National Labor Relations Act by terminating Bill Russell and laying off David Geisler, both mechanics, because they voted to unionize....

