Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:47 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered General Motors on Monday to recall 5.9 million 2007-14 full-size pickup trucks and SUVs due to defective Takata air bags that may explode metal shrapnel when deployed, rejecting the automaker's arguments that vehicle designs render the air bags' safety risks "inconsequential." The NHTSA concluded that passenger-side air bags that TK Holdings Inc. supplied to General Motors LLC for certain vehicles pose a safety risk, despite certain new vehicle designs, which GM claims minimize the effects of the defect. The NHTSA said GM's arguments rely on "aging studies" that are "deficient and unpersuasive," and its...

