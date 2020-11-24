UK Judge Nixes Miner's Award In Fight With Kazakhstan

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- An English judge has set aside a damages award issued to a Canadian minerals company following a dispute over a terminated uranium processing project, saying the tribunal had wrongly denied Kazakhstan a chance to present its case on the damages issue. Judge Philip Mark Pelling QC concluded on Monday that the tribunal had decided on its own to issue damages to compensate World Wide Minerals Ltd. based on the amount it had invested in the failed project, a method that hadn't been raised by either Kazakhstan or the Canadian company. As a result, the former Soviet republic hadn't been able to...

