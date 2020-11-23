Rabicoff, Budo Patent Attys Sanctioned For 'Frivolous' Filings

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sanctioned a pair of patent attorneys for repeatedly flouting court rules and making "objectively frivolous and misleading arguments" in filings, deeming one of the lawyers a "serial filer" whose conduct warrants further investigation from the court's professional conduct committee. Specifically, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that Isaac Rabicoff of Rabicoff Law and Kirk Anderson of Budo Law PC had filed multiple amended complaints without seeking leave from the court or consent from the defendant. The lawyers also failed to show up for a hearing on a motion to dismiss at the beginning of October, the...

