Texas Justices Urged To Settle $820M Refinery Feud

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- Petrobras and Belgium-based Transcor Astra Group want the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on long-running litigation over a soured Texas refinery partnership and an $820 million settlement tainted by a corruption scandal that engulfed Brazil's state-owned oil giant. Petrobras America and Astra filed dueling petitions last week seeking review of an August appellate decision that the 2012 settlement covered Petrobras claims based on Astra not revealing alleged bribes it paid to secure the refinery partnership, but not claims based on Astra hiding alleged additional bribe offers to resolve legal fights when the partnership went south. The alleged bribes were uncovered...

