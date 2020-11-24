Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Reverses 1-800-Flowers Investor's $4.9M Win

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has overturned a decision in a derivative securities suit ordering a hedge fund with a stake in 1-800-Flowers to cough up the $4.9 million it earned buying and selling company stock, finding that questions remain over who controls the shares in the flower delivery retailer.

A two-judge panel ruled on Monday that a lower court needs to interpret terms in an investment management agreement that outlines New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management LLC's relationship with its affiliates, including a master fund.

The panel said the agreement makes clear that Raging Capital Management chairman and chief investment officer William C....

