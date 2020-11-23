Claims Court Denies Bid Protest Over VA IT Contract

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled that a U.S. technology firm was properly excluded from a solicitation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs because its proposal had been fairly rated as "unacceptable." Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith wrote Friday in dismissing the complaint from veteran-owned Summit Technologies LLC that the company's arguments were "not a model of clarity." "Because the VA considered the relevant factors and provided a reasoned basis for its conclusion, the court will not substitute its judgment for the agency's," she wrote, denying Summit's request for a permanent injunction and granting the VA judgment on...

