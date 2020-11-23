Fox Rothschild Says Ex-Aide's Bias Claim Rightly Tossed

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP panned a former legal assistant's effort to replug axed state claims into her sexual assault, retaliation and discrimination case, insisting Monday that the accuser has only rehashed arguments already shot down by the court. The firm told the New Jersey federal judge handling the litigation that fired legal assistant Stephanie Jones has proffered no legitimate reason to touch an October ruling that found all of her claims under New Jersey law were filed too late. Those claims include a bias allegation against the firm and discrimination and battery claims against former Fox Rothschild lawyer Ian Siminoff, whom Jones has accused...

