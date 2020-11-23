Feds Want Former Chicago Alderman In Prison For Tax Crimes

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A former Chicago alderman previously convicted of tax fraud should serve prison time for admitting to dodging taxes on a settlement distribution he illicitly received, the U.S. government told an Illinois federal court. A former Chicago alderman and convicted tax criminal should serve prison time after he admitted to dodging taxes on a settlement distribution he illicitly received, the U.S. government told an Illinois federal court. Prosecutors said Friday that the sentence for former Chicago Alderman Edward Vrdolyak, who is also a former personal injury attorney, should be on the "upper end" of federal sentencing guidelines, from two and a half...

