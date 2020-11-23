Calif. Panel Upholds Ban On Farm's Unpermitted Pot Biz

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- A California cannabis farm can't escape a temporary court order shutting down its operations, a California state appeals court ruled, siding with neighbors who claim the operators are illegally growing pot and holding tastings and tours without permits. A First Appellate District panel upheld a preliminary injunction against Petaluma Hills Farm LLC in an unpublished opinion Friday, concluding its neighbors met the initial bar for showing the operation ran afoul of Sonoma County pot regulations. The neighbors on rural Purvine Road, who formed the group No Pot on Purvine, "presented substantial evidence that before they filed this lawsuit, the farm grew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS