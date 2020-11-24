Trump Campaign Rally Auto-Text TCPA Suit Tossed

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing President Donald Trump's reelection campaign of sending unsolicited text messages using an autodialer, more than two weeks after Minnesota residents and the company that handles most of the president's political ads reached a stipulation to end the case. In a one-page order Monday tossing the Telephone Consumer Protection Act dispute with prejudice, U.S. District Chief Judge John R. Tunheim said each party will bear its own costs, disbursements and attorney fees. Counsel for the parties did not immediately reply Tuesday to requests for comment. Three Minnesota residents, who aren't registered Republicans,...

